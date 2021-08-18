Muslim Magomayev's memory commemorated

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Public and cultural figures have commemorated the memory of the legendary singer People's Artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev.

In their remarks, First Deputy Culture Minister Vagif Aliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Sardar Farajev and many others stressed that Muslim Magomayev left a deep mark on the history of music art. They provided insight into the singer's life and creative path.

The 79th anniversary of eminent singer was also solemnly marked in Moscow. Public and cultural figures as well as fans of musician gathered at Muslim Magomayev's monument at Leontievsky Lane.

Everyone shared stories about the outstanding singer and sang songs. Muslim Magomayev's widow, People's Artist of the USSR Tamara Sinyavskaya expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended the event.

Muslim Magomayev became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after his brilliant performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theatre in the 1960s.

At the age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theatre performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.