Baku to host Trend of Year 2021





By Laman Ismayilova

Telequlle Restaurant will host the 4th Trend of the Year Awards. The event will take place in accordance with the quarantine rules and with the participation of media representatives.

Founded by Caspian Events Group, the Trend of the Year is awarded for annual achievements in the field of culture and art, theater and cinema, pop and folk art, television and radio, business and tourism, medicine and cosmetology, fashion and beauty industry, design and photography, media, etc. The laureates of the award are determined by voting on social networks and media monitoring.

The project manager is Tural Alekberov, executive producer - Ilmirza Agabekov, chief producers - Aydin Huseynov and Javid Nureddinli.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.