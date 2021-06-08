Young artists display art works in Paris

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association has displayed art works by young artists from Azerbaijan, Georgia and France.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Headed by the artist's daughter Asmar Narimanbayova, the Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. It successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by Sevil Sadigova, Amina Hajili, Nurgul Aliyeva, Magamed Amrakhli, Zahra Ildirimzade, Zahra Mammadzade, Emilia Iskender, Leyla Babayeva, Narmina Gurbanzade, Nurjan Gurbanzade, Zeynab Mammadli, Nezrin Rzayeva, Mellissa Guliyev, Omar Aliyeva and Magomed Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

Georgia was represented at the exhibition by Lina Adamia, Zura Adamia, while French artists included Mariam Aytimbetova, Rachel Aytimbetova and Endzo Kalpaliyev.

Their paintings were inspired by art of Togrul Narimanbayov. A master class was also organized by Asmar Narimanbayova as part of the exhibition. Colorful art works left no one indifferent.

Stunning art works are displayed at Beauté du matin Calme gallery in Paris, which also showcases art works by national artist Suzan Isayeva under the guidance of her painting teacher Leyla Aliyeva.

The exposition is timed to coincide with the International Children's Day. In her paintings, Suzan Isaeva reflects her dreams and fantasies. The artist's paintings aroused great interest among art lovers.



