Sumgayit Drama Theater stages Nizami's work

Sumgayit State Drama Theater has presented a video project "Meeting of Nushaba and Iskender" dedicated to the Year of Nizami Ganjavi and the 880th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker.

The project is based on Iskendername, the fifth poem by Nizami Ganjavi from his collection "Khamsa", written between 1194 and 1202.

The poem tells about the adventures and battles of Iskender (Alexander the Great). Nizami Ganjavi's image of Iskender appears as a worthy ruler, commander and thinker. At the same time, Nizami says that Iskender fought bloody wars. In the second part of the poem, Iskander is shown as a scientist and messenger, proclaiming the truth to the whole world.

The author of the project is the theater director, Honored Artist Mubariz Gamidov. The author of the text and stage director is the Honored Artist Namis Shirmammadov. The actors included Sevda Huseynova, Kamran Muradli and Aynur Gummatova.

Nizami Ganjavi started his creative activity with lyrical poems- gasidas, gazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

The description of a man's inner world, his feelings, and thoughts along with the dynamic development of the main hero's characters underlies the basic aim and content of Nizami’s literary school.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

