Last work of eminent composer released in social network

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A song "Ya?ayacaq Az?rbaycan!" has been released on social network.

The music piece was the last work of prominent composer, Honored Art Worker Naila Mirmammadli.

The song is dedicated to the Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War and the memory of martyrs.

It was performed by singer Nargiz Gasanalizade. The music was composed by Naila Mirmammadli, lyricist - Zivar Aghayeva, arranger - Rashad Huseynov, video director - Turan Jafarov.

Naila Mirmammadli passed away on January 4, 2021 at the age of 59. In 1968-1979, she studied at the Bulbul Secondary Music School in piano class.

In 1985, she completed her studies at the State Pedagogical University and then continued her education at the Faculty of Composition at the Baku Music Academy.

Between 1994 and 2004, Naila Mirmammadli worked as a teacher at the Bulbul Secondary Music School, choirmaster and leader of the ensemble "B?növ??". In 2020, the famous composer was appointed director of the Center for Culture and Creativity at Baku State University.

Mirmammadli is the author of about 70 scientific works, more than five hundred works, Naila Mirmammadli was the spouse of the composer Hikmat Mirmammadli (1961-2007).

--