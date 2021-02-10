National singers to join New Radio Awards

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

General producer of Zhara FM, rapper Bakhtiyar Aliyev (Bahh Tee) and popular singer Elman Zeynalov have been included in the jury of the Russian "New Radio Awards".

In total, the jury consists of more than 30 recognized professionals in the music industry.

Among the contenders for the prestigious award are artists who set trends and topped music charts previous years.

They will compete for the coveted Golden Siren statuette. The audience vote is held in six nominations: "Best Artist", "Best Artist", "Best Group", "Best Collaboration", "Best Producer" and "Breakthrough of the Year".

The "New Radio Awards will take place on February 11, bringing together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars, such as Jony, HammAli & Navai and others. The singers will perform in front of radio listeners. The concert will be aired on YouTube.