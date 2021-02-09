Heydar Aliyev Palace brings together young talents

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has launched a new project aimed at promoting classical art among young people.

A new group of young vocalists "Perfect troupe" has been created at the initiative of the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The team includes laureate of republic and international music competitions Elmira Gasanova, Islama Abdullayeva, Nigar Askarova, Rza Khosrovzade and Ekaterina Isayeva.

All conditions have been created for the vocalists to unleash their creative potential.

After the end of the pandemic, the project will take on a broader scale, featuring musical performances, classics, operas and romances in stage format. Various events will also be presented throughout the year as part of the project.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Palace and International Mugham Center have recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation.

The cultural institutions agreed on implementing joint projects as well as work aimed at the creative development of the younger generation.



