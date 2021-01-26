Baku hosts French Film Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"My French Film Festival" has kicked off in Baku.

The film festival is a new concept which aims to highlight the young generation of French-speaking filmmakers and which allows Internet users around the world to share their love of cinema.

For its eleventh edition, the festival returns with new films and new partner platforms.

Cinema lovers have a chance to watch feature films and ten short films in competition, including one Belgian feature film and one short film.

Internet users are invited to rate all films and leave their comments on the site. The selection also includes out of competition a Swiss film, a Canadian feature and short film, a young audience section, a virtual reality section and heritage films.

The film selection in 2021 is organized around themes that reflect the diversity and vitality of French-language cinema.

"Forever Young" features coming-of-age stories about young people and the transition from adolescence to adulthood. "Crazy Loving Families" is full of humor, tenderness, and complicated family situations.

Through heartrending, explosive, and unique portraits, "True Heroines" celebrates female figures – women and girls who take full control of their destiny.

"French Ghost Stories" offers a panorama of ghostly tales à la française. The film "On the Road" evokes the migration of women and men portrayed in the cinema, as they flee international conflicts.

In the "Love is Love" section, you will discover a documentary and three short films that question love in all its shapes and forms.

In the "With Kids Corner", you can share your love of French cinema with your youngest friends and family members in this program of animated short films with no dialogue for young audiences.

"New Horizons" invites you to discover new forms of images, new models of artistic creation and innovation in current French cinema.

For more information, please visit the following link.