Mugham Center, Polish Baltic Philharmonic sign MoU

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center and the Polish Baltic Philharmonic have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The director of the Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov and the director of the Polish Baltic Philharmonic, renowned organist Roman Perutsky discussed the prospects of cooperation between the music centers, Trend reported.

The sides agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts in post-pandemic period.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The International Mugham Center is actively expanding its international contacts with institutions and cultural organizations of a number of foreign countries.

The Center is currently working on a plan for the development of various cultural events, lectures and online projects aimed at promoting mugham and national music.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

Founded in 1945 on the heels of postwar Polish independence, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic is the largest music institution in northern Poland.

The Philharmonic successfully holds symphonic concerts, recitals, and chamber music soirées performed by the most prominent Polish musicians and world-famous artists.

Prof. Roman Perucki, the artistic director of Polish Baltic F. Chopin Philharmonic in Gda?sk, is a well-known organ virtuoso as well as the winner of numerous international prizes. He performs all over the world and is considered to be the founder of the International Organ Music Festival at the Oliwa Cathedral, which is Poland's oldest festival of its kind.

The building, which houses the Baltic Philharmonic Hall today was constructed in 1897-1898 as a power station with a neo-Gothic façade.