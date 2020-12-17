National documentary named best at Baku International Short Film Festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "Dialogues with Zuleyha" has been named best at Baku International Short Film Festival (BISFF). The documentary won the diploma of the festival's jury.

"Dialogues with Zuleyha" is about a professional pianist and healer from Azerbaijan. Her patient, filmmaker Rashid Aghamaliyev, sets on an intimate journey into the art of music therapy.

The documentary was shot in co-production of three countries: Azerbaijan (Peri Film), the Czech Republic (OLIEL Company) and Georgia (Chai Khana), with the support of the Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.

In August 2019, the film became a participant of the CineDOC Summer School, organized by the CineDOC Tbilisi International Documentary Film Festival (Georgia).

"Dialogues with Zuleyha" was premiered last year at YARAT Contemporary Art Space. After the film, audience experienced very special music therapy session led by Zuleyha Abdullayeva herself.

The film director and producer is Rashid Aghamaliyev, the cameramen are Nina Scamborova (Slovakia) and Raashi Metkari (India), the film editor is Jorge Sanchez (Spain), and the sound engineers are Berk Tugcu (Turkey) and Juras Karaka (Belarus), color correction Yan Vlnas (Czech Republic), graphic designer Nazrin Alizadeh (Azerbaijan), project coordinator Durna Safarova (Azerbaijan). The film cast includes Zuleykha Abdullayeva (Turkey), Vidhi Mehrotra (India), Merih Ciritli (Turkey).

Founded by the Cinema Young Filmmakers Center (2004), Baku International Short Film Festival has taken place in previous years under the name of START ISFF.

The festival has become a platform for award-winning and successful films at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals and the Oscar.

Each year, the most interesting films among more than 1500 films sent from different countries of the world are selected and included in the program of the festival. BISFF is already a meeting place for dozens of foreign and local directors, producers and scriptwriters.

The BISFF combines developing interest in short films that are considered to be the foundations of cinema in Azerbaijan, encouraging and supporting young cinematographers.