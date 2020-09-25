Carpet Museum to display stylish face masks

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

As the coronavirus pandemic becomes part of everyday life, many fashion brands have started to manufacture stylish face masks.

National Carpet Museum is also getting involved in the new fashion trend.

With its rich collection, the museum wants to keep up with the times focusing on modern society.

The Carpet Museum invites everyone to enrich its collection with fashionable face masks.

"Choose your best and most original author mask and present it to us! Perhaps your work will become an exhibit of the Carpet Museum and will be preserved for many decades, and your name will go down in history," the message said.

The museum is also planning to hold an exhibition of face masks and speak about their designers. The most original masks will be included within the museum's permanent exhibition.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them has its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

According to their technical aspects, Azerbaijani carpets are classified as flat-woven (pileless) and knotted (pile).

The flat-woven carpets are linked to the earlier period of carpet weaving. There are several kinds of pileless carpets such as Shadda, Verni, Jejim, Zilli, Sumakh, Kilim and Palas.







