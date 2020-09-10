Turkic cultural heritage discussed in Baku

By Azernews





Secretary General of Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Council (CCTSS) Baghdad Amreyev has met with its President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Efendiyeva.

The meeting covered prospects for future cooperation between the Turkic Council and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, including signing of joint documents, the next summit of the Turkic Council, as well as the coordination meeting between Turkic-speaking organizations.

In her remarks, Gunay Efendiyeva pointed out on strengthening Turkish Council's role on a global scale. He stressed the importance of cooperation between the organizations.

Speaking about the foundation activities, she noted new projects aimed at promotion of Turkic-speaking peoples heritage.

Efendiyeva stressed that the building of the foundation was built at the expense of funds allocated to the organization by the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev, and proposed to hold a coordination meeting of heads of Turkic-speaking organizations here in the near future.

CCTSS Secretary General spoke about the events and meetings held by the Turkic Council in a pandemic. He stressed Azerbaijan's role in increasing the organization's level on international arena.

He praised the activities of the foundation and said he would actively support the expansion of relations between the Turkish Council, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation as well as other Turkic-speaking organizations.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.







