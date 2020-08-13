Hungarian Embassy calls for young artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan invites you to join an art contest for children.

The event is timed to the 100th anniversary of the death of the Hungarian painter Gyula Benczur.

The contest is open for young talents aged between 6 and 17 years.

The main goal of the project is to focus the interest and creativity of young generation on fine art. In this difficult period of pandemics, the organizers intend to motivate the Azerbaijani children with a safe and beneficial activity as well as to find talented followers to Gyula Benczur among young Azerbaijanis.

Those wishing to take part in the competition should present their Hungary-themed paintings that feature its historical buildings, native animals, geographical places, prominent figures or fairy tales.

The artwork can be done in any traditional genre of painting. Photographs, sculptures, and digitally-created artworks are not eligible for entry. The painting must be your own original work, with a short description how it connects to Hungary.

The jury includes Ambassador of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev, Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova, founder of Nargiz Studio Nargiz Guliyeva and Member of the Art Found of Hungarian Republic and the Association of Hungarian Fine and Applied Artists Ms. Eszter Kneisz.

The best 5 artworks will be rated in the following age categories: 14-17 years, 10-13 years, children under 10 years. Artworks should be submitted via the participant's parent or a legal representative.

All winners will receive certificate from the Embassy of Hungary and prizes from the organizers. They will also take part in the exhibition, to be held by the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Budapest after the pandemic.

The art competition will last until 5th of September. Participants should send 3 photos about their artwork (minimum size 1200*800) to the following e-mail address: sh5photocompetition@gmail.com.

The winners will be announced till 13 of September on the embassy's official Facebook page. After announcing the winners, they should send the originals of their works to the Embassy of Hungary until 25th of September.