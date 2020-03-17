Azerbaijani carpet weaving art highlighted in Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani carpets have been showcased at Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum.

Initiated by Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the exhibition aims to conduct research on the scientific attribution of Azerbaijani carpets, stored in the museum's collection.

The event is the first project implemented jointly by museums of the two countries.

In their remarks, the directors of the museums Shirin Melikova and Serajeddin Shahin as well as the deputy director of Istanbul culture and tourism directorate Mumin Yildiztash stressed the project's importance in cultural life of both countries.

They also noted that the event was timed to the 53rd anniversary of Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the 10th anniversary of the inclusion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in UNESCO Intangible Heritage List.

Museum directors then presented each other prints issued by their museums over the past few years.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry, National Carpet Museum and Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum as of the "State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018–2022". The exhibition will last until June 13.

Unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value. Besides, amazing and fantastic carpets of Azerbaijan represent a real mystery, leading one inside the fairy tales full of majestic feelings.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them has their own technology, typical patterns and colors.

Colorful Karabakh carpets, which are classified in four groups, represent a fabulous symphony of the most delicate shades of the amazing Karabakh nature.

Colorful Karabakh carpets, which are classified in four groups, represent a fabulous symphony of the most delicate shades of the amazing Karabakh nature.

Karabakh carpets still retain their glory, featuring in many prestigious international auctions, estimated at tens of thousands of dollars. Samples of the Karabakh carpet weaving as cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, kept in major museums, including the Louvre, Hermitage, and adorn the Vatican and the White House.








