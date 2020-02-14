Arts Council Azerbaijan invites young artists

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan invites you to join "Start" art project, aimed at revealing the creative potential of young people, supporting and promoting talented artists.

The exhibition will feature oil paintings in different art styles, inspired by Icherishesher, the oldest part of Baku.

Artists who wants to join the exhibition can send photos of their works to the email: sergi@artscouncil.az until April 15, 2020.

The artists should provide background information about their art works (size, etc.) and contact details.

The exhibition is supported by Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO) as well as Youth Network.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.