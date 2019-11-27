Birthday of iconic comedy actor to be marked in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Charlie Chaplin is widely regarded as the greatest comic artist of the screen. He wowed international audiences over nearly seven decades.

The 130th birthday of one of film's most iconic figures will be marked at Nizami Cinema Center on November 28.

At the evening, hosted by a film expert, Honored Art Worker Ayaz Salayev, the audience will be informed about the life path of the legendary actor who left an indelible mark in motion-picture history.

Aside from being known as a silent film actor, he was a singer and musician too. The music pieces composed by Charlie Chaplin will sound at the event.

During his early years in film, he became established as a worldwide cinematic idol renowned for his tramp persona. In the 1910s and 1920s, he was considered the most famous person on the planet.

As of 2019, six of the films Chaplin starred in have been added to the American National Film Registry: The Immigrant (1917), The Kid (1921), The Gold Rush (1925), City Lights (1931), Modern Times (1936), and The Great Dictator (1940).