Carpet Museum's activities highlighted in book

Over the years and centuries, beautiful Azerbaijani carpets have been on display worldwide. In Azerbaijan, this bunch of beauties are kept at a state museum.

During its years of existence, the museum has organized many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences in Azerbaijan and abroad.

A book titled "Azerbaijan Carpet Museum" has been presented at Baku Book Center.

The Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Anar Rzayev, director of the National Carpet Museum Shirin Melikova, head of Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva addressed the guests. The host of the evening's program was TV presenter Rashad Mehdili.

The new edition tells about the museum's history, various types of Azerbaijani carpets, certain areas of decorative and applied art and much more.The 400-page book in three languages ??(Azerbaijani, English and Russian) offers a wide range of illustrations.

The museum's collection features a number of separate collections: pile carpets, pileless carpets, fabrics, clothing and embroidery and so on. Each of them is devoted to a special chapter written by one or another art historian, a specialist in this field.

In addition, special chapters are devoted to the museum's activities and its Shusa branch, which, after the occupation of Karabakh, temporarily functions in the main building of the museum in Baku.

At the presentation, book's authors, including both the museum staff and its permanent scientific consultants: Kubra Aliyeva, Mira Mammadkhanova, Ayten Akhmadova, Aygun Abbasova, Goshgar Goshgarly, Gulzad Abdulova provided insight into the new edition.

After their speech, a quiz was held among the audience. The questions were asked about the Carpet Museum and its activities.

The winners were presented with a publication about the museum's founder Latif Karimov, as well as certificates for visiting the museum. The guests were then shown videos about the Carpet Museum and the new book.

Next, the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, Honored Artist Nargiz Karimova and the soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Farid Aliyev delighted the audience with their performance.

At the presentation, a carpet cutting ceremony was held in compliance with all traditions. The carpet that depicted camels, a traditional ornament of the Shedde lint-free carpet, is a an example of a weaving art technology designed for the blind and visually impaired people. On this carpet, the image of the caravan is woven in a pile technique, and the background is in a lint-free pattern, due to which the ornament can be perceived by touch.

The event continued with an exhibition of works by employees of the Traditional Technologies Department. Employees of the museum’s children’s department held master classes on the production of lint-free Shedde rugs, mats and souvenirs. The authors of the best works were awarded certificates for visiting the museum.

The main purpose of the Carpet museum is to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

In 2004, the law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijani carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is not only an exhibition ground, but also a forum for scientific debates.

In 2018, two major international events took place here. One of them was the conference "Decorative Art and Interior" of two international committees of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Another is the 3rd International Symposium of Common Languages of Turkic World. The program of the three-day symposium included a conference, thematic exhibitions, master classes, fashion shows and fairs. The event gathered more than 80 participants from 22 countries.

The Museum continued its tradition of training with foreign experts for professionals in various fields of the museum work and free lectures for all comers.

In addition, "Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum"? has opened its doors at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's cultural history, three rare exhibits from the world-known Louvre Museum’s permanent exhibition are presented in Baku.

The project is the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum's contribution to the implementation of the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018–2022.







