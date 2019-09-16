Unique performance awaits art lovers in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites viewers to enjoy a unique performance staged by Nigar Sultanova and Nigar Ibrahimbayli as part of the ongoing solo show "The Child of Magohalmi and the Echos of Creation" by the talented Korean-Canadian artist Zadie XA in Baku on 19 September.

The first part of the performance explores how a grandmother’s behavior and her story-telling skills affect the life of her daughter and her approach to life. It aims to visualize stories that affect culture both in a negative and positive way.The second part of the performance inspires the viewers to start exploring their body movement.



In 2016 Nigar Sultanova completed "DanceAbility Teacher Certification Program" which was founded by Alito Alessi. The next year she founded DanceAbility Azerbaijan - an Inclusive Dance Company in Baku.

The mission of company is to bring people together with and without disabilities through dance and movement practices and breaking off separation in the society.

She holds regular DanceAbility Inclusive Dance classes at "Yaradan Project". At the same time, she is studying at "School of Ecstatic Movement" in faculty Ecstatic Awakening Dance Teacher leading by Rebecca Hanscombe.

A 2010 graduate of the Choreographic School, Nigar Ibrahimbeyli is currently Artistic Director and Choreographic Producer at the DanceAbility Azerbaijan - Inclusive Dance Company and Artistic Director of DamlaKids Dance Studio.

Nigar joined the British Council Unlimited programme in 2018 and has actively promoted inclusive dance practices in Azerbaijan.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.