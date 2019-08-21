Indian dances thrill audience in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Mesmerizing evening of Indian Dances has been solemnly held at International Mugham Center. The event was timed to Indian Independence Day.

The project was implemented in collaboration with the International Mugham Center, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan and Indian Association Azerbaijan (IAA), Trend Life reported.

During the concert program, the Indian Bihu Dance troupe performed beautiful Indian dances that left no one indifferent.

The Indian Dance tradition is thousands of years old. It plays a major role in Hindu culture. Dance in India comprises various styles, generally classified as classical or folk.

Each and every state of India has its own dance styles. The dance troupe presented the dances of the Assam state in northeast India. Spectacular dances were accompanied by wonderful sounds of flute and sheypour.

At the end of the concert, the Indian artists thanked the director of the International Mugham Center, People's Artist Murad Huseynov for organization of the concert.

India and Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations based on historical links and growing bilateral cooperation.

The cultural exchanges over ages between the two countries have led to close cultural affinity and shared traditions. A number of events are organized as part of this cooperation.

The International Yoga Day is annually organized in Azerbaijan. The 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of Indian freedom struggle and an apostle of peace, was also celebrated in country.







