National ballet star to perform in "Sleeping Beauty"

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Teymur Asgarov will perform in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "The Sleeping Beauty" ballet to be staged at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg on November 10.

The Azerbaijani ballet star will play the role of Prince Desire, Azertag reported.

Asgarov has been working in the Mariinsky Theater since 2011. He is a winner of the "Spirit of Dance" award in the "Rising Star" category by “Ballet” magazine in 2012, prizewinner at the 11th International Ballet Dancers' and Choreographers' Competition in Moscow in 2013, and recipient of the Azerbaijan Presidential Youth Prize for Culture in 2013.

Teymur Asgarov is a graduate of the Baku School of Choreography. In 2008-2011, the ballet dancer performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Ukraine Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after T. Shevchenko.

Asgarov was recognized as the best male dancer in duet nomination of the International Ballet Competition and contest of choreographers that took place at Russia’s Bolshoi Theater in 2013.

His repertoire includes “Giselle”, “The Sleeping Beauty”, “La Bayadere”, “Swan Lake”, “Don Quixote”, “The Nutcracker”, “Carmen Suite”, “The Legend of Love”, “Le Corsaire”, “Chopiniana”, and other ballets.

With the Mariinsky Theater, Asgarov toured around Europe, Asia and America.

"The Sleeping Beauty" is a ballet in a prologue and three acts, first performed in 1890. The music was composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The music score was completed in 1889, and is the second of his three ballets. The original scenario was conceived by Ivan Vsevolozhsky, and is based on Charles Perrault's “La Belle au Bois Dormant”.

The premiere performance took place at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg on January 15, 1890. The ballet was choreographed by French ballet dancer Marius Petipa. The work has become one of the classical repertoire's most famous ballets.

Pyotr Tchaikovsky is widely considered the most popular Russian composer in history.

The works by the great Russian composer are characterized by their open-hearted melodies, impressive harmonies, which evoke a profound emotional response.

His oeuvre includes 7 symphonies, 11 operas, 3 ballets, 5 suites, 3 piano concertos, a violin concerto, 11 overtures, 4 cantatas, 20 choral works, 3 string quartets, a string sextet, and more than 100 songs and piano pieces.