Carpet Museum receives TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has received the Certificate of Excellence 2019 by TripAdvisor, the world’s most popular tourist website.

Numerous sights, hotels and restaurants providing excellent service are awarded the Certificate of Excellence since 2010.

One cannot apply for this certificate – it is awarded to objects based on the positive reviews from millions of people. In other words, this certificate is awarded to tourist sites, which over the past year have received excellent travel reviews on TripAdvisor.

Tourists play a major role among the Carpet Museum’s huge flow of visitors. Their reviews on TripAdvisor reflect their positive impressions about the museum.

It should be noted that the Carpet Museum was also awarded this certificate in 2018 and 2017. This means that the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has a great chance to make it in the Hall of Fame of TripAdvisor, which is considered as an honorary list and includes sites that have been awarded for five consecutive years.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was created in 1967. From 1967 to 1993, the museum was called the Azerbaijan State Museum of Carpet and Folk Applied Arts; from 1993 to 2014 - State Museum of Carpet and Applied Arts named after Latif Karimov; and from 2014 to the present time - the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

The Carpet Museum has become a research-training and cultural-educational center where many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences, are held. During its years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

In 2004, the law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijan carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

TripAdvisor is an American travel and restaurant website company that shows hotel and restaurant reviews, accommodation bookings and other travel related content. The website includes interactive travel forums.

TripAdvisor is the largest social travel website in the world, with about 315 million reviewers and about 500 million reviews of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other travel related businesses.







