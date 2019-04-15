Caspian Awards due in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Park ?nn Hotel will host Caspian Awards on May 12.

The main goal of the project is motivation for further successful activities in various fields, networking and exchange of experience.

The prize is awarded for successful activities in the field of culture, art, sports, business, medicine and public life.

The project is organized by Caspian Events Group, Trend Life reported.

Winners are determined by voting in social networks and media monitoring throughout the year. Among the guests are the representatives of foreign countries.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.