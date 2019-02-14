Denis Matsuev to give concert in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian piano virtuoso Denis Matsuev will perform in Baku.

His solo concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 8, Trend Life reported.

For fans of classical music, just one mention of the name of Denis Matsuev, whose concerts always take place with a full house, is enough to revive the brilliant performance of well-known masterpieces.

He is rightly called one of the most prominent Russian pianists of our time.

Denis Matsuev was repeatedly in Baku, which he considers to be one of the most beloved cities. The Russian pianist was the guest of the Gabala International Music Festival.

"For me, Baku is a city that carefully preserves the traditions and, at the same time, looks to the future. It is necessary to note the high level of musical culture in Azerbaijan, where many wonderful international festivals, famous orchestras are coming, many young people perform ... The unique kindness of people, a fantastic and hearty welcome, the love of classical music leave the best impressions," said the pianist.

The pianist highly appreciates the work of Azerbaijani musicians who preserve and promote the legacy of great musicians such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Fikret Amirov, Niyazi and others.

The concert in Baku will be a long-awaited and unforgettable meeting for all lovers of his music.

Incredible energy, artistic charm and delightful concert await all guests of the concert.

Tickets are sold at the box office of the city, ASAN Service Centers and website iticket.az. Tickets cost 20-220 AZN ($ 12-129).

