Nazrin Abdul

The price of Azerbaijani oil has risen in the global market, Azernews reports.

A barrel of "Azeri Light" oil has increased by $0.46, or 0.55%, reaching $83.42.

Notably, the lowest recorded price of "Azeri Light" oil was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 in July 2008.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's oil industry plays a crucial role in the country's economy, with revenues from oil exports significantly contributing to national income.