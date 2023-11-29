Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hold joint meeting on economic and humanitarian coop

The 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has been held in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Headed by the Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the event.

At the meeting, it was stressed that strong fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully developing in all spheres.

Intensive development is observed in the economic and trade sphere, which plays an important role in bilateral relations. Last year, the trade turnover with Turkmenistan increased by more than 5 times, in 2023 the growth trend continued. There is a great potential for further increase in turnover due to the expansion of the range of products supplied. The free trade regime between our countries has a positive effect on the growth of trade turnover. Successful cooperation in the field of trade can become an incentive for mutual investments. Turkmenistan cooperates with various industries, investments, energy, customs, transport, agriculture, food security, Baku International Commercial Sea Port, etc. The opportunities for cooperation are huge.

The meeting participants provided insight into Azerbaijan`s growing economic indicators, a favorable business environment, including the business potential of the liberated territories, opportunities created for investors, the importance of constant business events in terms of identifying new areas of cooperation was emphasized, Turkmen investors were invited to active cooperation.

The Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev stressed that there are good prospects between our countries for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and Turkmenistan attaches great importance to deepening ties.

The meeting discussed initiatives that serve the common interests of our countries in the economic sphere, as well as prospects for cooperation in various fields.

At the end of the meeting, a protocol was signed on the results of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. The document was signed by the co-chairs of the commission - Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev. The document provides for the expansion of partnership in trade, industry, energy, transport, agricultural and other sectors.

As part of the working visit to Turkmenistan, the Azerbaijani delegation took part in the opening ceremony of the international exhibition Agro Pack Turkmenistan 2023. At the exhibition, where innovative production mechanisms were presented, the delegation got acquainted with the services of international companies operating in industry, agriculture, food, ICT, construction, logistics, textiles and other industries, as well as with innovations that ensure increased economic efficiency, efficient use of resources and modern solutions for various sectors of the economy.