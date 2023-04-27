Azerbaijani and Russian ministers discuss coop in transport development

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport (MDDT) Minister Rashad Nabiyev met with the Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev within the framework of his visit to the Russian Federation, Azernews reports, citing MDDT.

The ministry said that the meeting discussed the issues of development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector, including road transport, aviation, and railway.

The sides reported that relevant discussions were held to agree on the draft “Agreement on the rules of operation and provision of services of the road bridge and access roads across the Samur River on the territory of Yarag-Gazmalar (Russian Federation) – Samur (Republic of Azerbaijan) checkpoints from the Russian–Azerbaijani state border”.

During the meeting, the importance of increasing the number of flights and destinations was emphasized, and issues of air transport relations were touched upon.

It was noted that cooperation in the field of railway transport, including the development of railway infrastructure within the North–South Transport Corridor, was continuing successfully. It was stressed that last year the volume of rail traffic along the North–South Transport Corridor amounted to 481,000 tonnes.

At the end of the meeting, confidence was expressed in the further development of relations between the two countries in the field of transport.