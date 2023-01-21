Azerbaijan&Qatar to boost trade, economic relations

Economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar have been discussed. Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, tweeted, Azernews reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, held within President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 17, we discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations between our countries, as well as the promotion of investments," the minister wrote.

Qatar is dedicated to fostering ties with Azerbaijan and advancing the alliance by facilitating trade between the two nations. The two countries' diplomatic ties, which are based on cooperation and supported by respect and trust between them, were established 30 years ago this year.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a global non-governmental and lobbying organization with headquarters in Cologny, Switzerland.German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, founded it on January 24, 1971. The WEF is best known for its annual gathering, which takes place at the end of January in Davos, a ski resort in Switzerland's eastern Alps. Around 3,000 paying attendees and invited guests, including investors, business and political leaders, economists, celebrities, and journalists, convene for 500 sessions over the course of up to five days to discuss world issues.