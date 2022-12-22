Energy co-op agreement to strengthen bilateral Azerbaijan-Hungary relations

By Trend

The new energy cooperation agreement will strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, State Secretary for National Policy of the Republic of Hungary Arpad Janos Potapy said on the second day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum, on December 21, Trend reports.

"A few days ago, the Azerbaijani, Georgian, Romanian and Hungarian governments signed the 'Agreement on Strategic Partnership for Green Energy Development and Transfer', which will contribute to the enhancement of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations," he stated.

He noted that it's the first time that Hungary takes part in the forum of Turkic states.

"The country has recently become an observing member of the Organization of Turkic States. There are lots of things that bind us with the Turkic people. Our culture has many specific features that are relevant to the Turkic peoples as well. In my opinion, all these opportunities wouldn't exist if there was no strong connection with the Turkic states. Hungary is also a kind of gateway for the Turkic states to the EU. I believe the EU should take advantage of this potential through Hungary and the Turkic states," the official stressed.

He also expressed hope that Hungary would be able to attend such forums in the future.