Azerbaijan announces increase in monthly fee for use of fixed-line phones

27 October 2022 [14:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

A decision has been made to increase the monthly fee for the use of fixed-line phones for the population (including VAT) in Azerbaijan at the meeting of Tariff Council, Trend reports via the council on October 26.

It was decided to increase the fee from 2.5 manat ($1.4) to 3.5 manat ($2.06), and to reduce the tariff for long-distance phone calls from five gapiks (2.9 cents) to three gapiks (1.7 cents).

During the meeting, proposals of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan on the above issues were adopted.

The decision will come into force on November 1, 2022.

