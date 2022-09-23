Azerbaijan discuss energy cooperation with Greece, Bulgaria, Turkiye

By Azernews

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Greece Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov, and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on the margins of the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference, Azernews reports.

Cooperation with Greece

During the meeting with the Greek minister, the parties discussed the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor and natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan.

They discussed the importance of the energy dialogue and strategic partnership document signed with the European Union on doubling gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe. In this regard, they emphasized the importance of accelerating the process of expanding the corridor and providing it with the necessary support.

They added that this year gas exports to Greece are projected at 1.1 billion cubic meters.

Cooperation with Bulgaria

During the meeting with the Bulgarian minister, the development of bilateral energy cooperation was discussed, and the increase in gas exports from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria was highly appreciated.

They noted that by the end of 2022, it is planned to export 600 million cubic meters of gas to Bulgaria, which means its 19 percent of gas consumption will be met by Azerbaijan.

Moreover, they discussed the start of commercial operation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) in October, the supply of additional gas to Bulgaria, and future cooperation on electricity.

Cooperation with Turkiye

During Parviz Shahbazov's meeting with Alparslan Bayraktar, they exchanged views on the development of the Southern Gas Corridor and the joint contributions of Azerbaijan and Turkiye to energy security.

