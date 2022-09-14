Azerbaijan's crane vessel returns to service after overhaul

By Trend

The repair of Atlet-24 crane vessel,which is part of the oil flotilla of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, has been completed at the Bibi-Heybat Baku ship repair and construction plant, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to the company, mechanisms, main engines, pipeline system, generators, electrical equipment and ship control systems at the plant were overhauled.

"During the overhaul, the damaged sections of the underwater and surface parts of the vessel were replaced, painting work was carried out. The living conditions of the crew were also improved," ASCO said.

After the completion of repair work, tests of the crane vessel with a lifting capacity of 40 tons were carried out and successfully completed.Then the ship was lowered into the water to check the operation of mechanisms and electrical equipment in motion. After the successful completion of the tests, the vessel was put into operation.

The length of the crane vessel Atlet-24 is 63.8 meters and the width - 15 meters. It was built in 1990 in Poland, equipped with an engine power of 1,520 horsepower and capable of speeds up to 11.24 knots.