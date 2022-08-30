SOCAR: ACG to continue to provide valuable contribution to global oil industry dev’t

By Azernews

Azerbaijani State Oil Company’s President Rovshan Najaf has said that the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field would continue to provide a valuable contribution to the development of the national and global oil industry, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during the meeting with bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye Gary Jones.

The meeting took place during a SOCAR delegation's visit to the bp-operated Central Azeri platform. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the current operations and processes and to discuss the existing and future optimization opportunities for the Central Azeri platform. The delegation was briefed on the platform’s overall functioning mechanism, current operations, modern processing and safety systems, as well as future projects.

After the meeting with Gary Jones, the delegation toured the gas and water injection turbines, export pumps, the drilling area, and other facilities on the platform.

Additionally, during the visit, Operations Discipline awards were presented to a group of platform staff members in recognition of their contribution to the safe and uninterrupted operations of the platform.

Azeri is an offshore oil field in the Caspian Sea, located 100 km east of Baku, and is a part of the larger Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project. The Azeri field includes Central Azeri, West Azeri, and East Azeri production platforms compression, and water injection platform. The Central Azeri platform has been operational since 2005 and has a design capacity of processing 420,000 barrels of oil per day.