Azerbaijan talks proposal to extend validity period of income tax benefit

By Trend

The validity term of profit tax benefit has been proposed to be extended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in amendments to the Tax Code.

According to the amendments, dividend, discount and interest incomes paid to individuals on shares and bonds placed on the regulated market from February 1, 2023 will be exempt from income tax for another five years.

In accordance with the Tax Code, the above benefit was introduced on February 1, 2016 with a validity term of seven years.