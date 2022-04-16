Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Apr. 4
1.7
Apr. 11
1.7
Apr. 5
1.7
Apr. 12
1.7
Apr. 6
1.7
Apr. 13
1.7
Apr. 7
1.7
Apr. 14
1.7
Apr. 8
1.7
Apr. 15
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0124 and amounted to 1.8468 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Apr. 4
1.8782
Apr. 11
1.8505
Apr. 5
1.8639
Apr. 12
1.8495
Apr. 6
1.8524
Apr. 13
1.8417
Apr. 7
1.8555
Apr. 14
1.8553
Apr. 8
1.8457
Apr. 15
1.8369
Average weekly
1.8591
Average weekly
1.8468
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0204 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Apr. 4
0.0199
Apr. 4
0.0201
Apr. 5
0.0204
Apr. 5
0.0205
Apr. 6
0.0203
Apr. 6
0.0199
Apr. 7
0.0208
Apr. 7
0.0207
Apr. 8
0.0214
Apr. 8
0.0206
Average weekly
0.0206
Average weekly
0.0204
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.1161 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Apr. 4
0.1158
Apr. 11
0.1153
Apr. 5
0.1157
Apr. 12
0.1159
Apr. 6
0.1155
Apr. 13
0.1166
Apr. 7
0.1153
Apr. 14
0.1165
Apr. 8
0.1153
Apr. 15
0.1162
Average weekly
0.1155
Average weekly
0.1161
