TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

16 April 2022 [16:58] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Apr. 4

1.7

Apr. 11

1.7

Apr. 5

1.7

Apr. 12

1.7

Apr. 6

1.7

Apr. 13

1.7

Apr. 7

1.7

Apr. 14

1.7

Apr. 8

1.7

Apr. 15

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0124 and amounted to 1.8468 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Apr. 4

1.8782

Apr. 11

1.8505

Apr. 5

1.8639

Apr. 12

1.8495

Apr. 6

1.8524

Apr. 13

1.8417

Apr. 7

1.8555

Apr. 14

1.8553

Apr. 8

1.8457

Apr. 15

1.8369

Average weekly

1.8591

Average weekly

1.8468

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0204 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Apr. 4

0.0199

Apr. 4

0.0201

Apr. 5

0.0204

Apr. 5

0.0205

Apr. 6

0.0203

Apr. 6

0.0199

Apr. 7

0.0208

Apr. 7

0.0207

Apr. 8

0.0214

Apr. 8

0.0206

Average weekly

0.0206

Average weekly

0.0204

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.1161 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Apr. 4

0.1158

Apr. 11

0.1153

Apr. 5

0.1157

Apr. 12

0.1159

Apr. 6

0.1155

Apr. 13

0.1166

Apr. 7

0.1153

Apr. 14

0.1165

Apr. 8

0.1153

Apr. 15

0.1162

Average weekly

0.1155

Average weekly

0.1161

 

--

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/218753.html

Print version

Views: 120

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also