Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Apr. 4 1.7 Apr. 11 1.7 Apr. 5 1.7 Apr. 12 1.7 Apr. 6 1.7 Apr. 13 1.7 Apr. 7 1.7 Apr. 14 1.7 Apr. 8 1.7 Apr. 15 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0136 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0124 and amounted to 1.8468 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Apr. 4 1.8782 Apr. 11 1.8505 Apr. 5 1.8639 Apr. 12 1.8495 Apr. 6 1.8524 Apr. 13 1.8417 Apr. 7 1.8555 Apr. 14 1.8553 Apr. 8 1.8457 Apr. 15 1.8369 Average weekly 1.8591 Average weekly 1.8468

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0204 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Apr. 4 0.0199 Apr. 4 0.0201 Apr. 5 0.0204 Apr. 5 0.0205 Apr. 6 0.0203 Apr. 6 0.0199 Apr. 7 0.0208 Apr. 7 0.0207 Apr. 8 0.0214 Apr. 8 0.0206 Average weekly 0.0206 Average weekly 0.0204

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has risen by 0.0009 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.1161 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Apr. 4 0.1158 Apr. 11 0.1153 Apr. 5 0.1157 Apr. 12 0.1159 Apr. 6 0.1155 Apr. 13 0.1166 Apr. 7 0.1153 Apr. 14 0.1165 Apr. 8 0.1153 Apr. 15 0.1162 Average weekly 0.1155 Average weekly 0.1161

