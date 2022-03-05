Bibiheybat Shipyard finishes repair of 'Azerbaijan' crane vessel

By Trend

The repair of the 'Azerbaijan' crane ship owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC has been completed at the Bibiheybat Baku ship repair and construction plant, ASCO told Trend.

"During the work, main engines, pumps, pipelines were repaired, auxiliary engines were adjusted. Crane devices with a lifting capacity of 30 and 400 tons were tested, hydraulic steering systems were also repaired," ASCO said.

In addition, the damaged underwater and above-water parts of the crane ship were replaced, painting work was done.

After the completion of the repair work, 'Azerbaijan' crane vessel passed successfully sea trials and was put into operation.