Currency rates for February 11

11 February 2022 [12:18] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of Feb. 11, 2022 was set at 1.7 and 1.9349 manat respectively, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The manat rate in relation to world currencies on Feb. 11:

Currencies

Official exchange rate

US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.9349

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.2103

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.0160

100 Belarus ruble

BYN

0.6656

1 Brazil real

BRL

0.3238

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.1115

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1417

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0794

1 Chilean peso

CLP

0.2110

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2671

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2671

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.5782

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2179

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0226

1 British pound

GBP

2.2996

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.0118

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0.0040

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1820

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.8328

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.5263

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.3335

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.6206

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0040

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0201

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0.1128

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.4058

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.0824

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0952

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0.1080

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1919

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0.0157

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4294

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0.0226

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2633

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.4531

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2.3867

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.1258

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0.0610

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0.1509

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

UAH

0.0609

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.4638

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1.1279

