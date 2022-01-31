Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Jan. 31.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $92.38 per barrel, having grown by 95 cents (one percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $94.66 per barrel, while the minimum price - $89.1.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $91.52 per barrel last week, up by 90 cents (one percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $93.72 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.27.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $87.17 per barrel last week, which is $1.04 (1.2 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $89.05 per barrel, while the minimum price - $84.21.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $90.62 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $1.13 (1.3 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $92.86 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.52.
Oil grade/date
Jan. 24, 2022
Jan.25, 2022
Jan. 26, 2022
Jan. 27, 2022
Jan. 28, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$89.10
$91.16
$93.84
$93.17
$94.66
$92.38
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$88.27
$90.34
$92.98
$92.3
$93.72
$91.52
Urals (EX NOVO)
$84.21
$86.22
$88.55
$87.86
$89.05
$87.17
Brent Dated
$87.52
$89.45
$92.02
$91.29
$92.86
$90.62