Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices varied last week, Trend reports on Dec. 27.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $76.69 per barrel, having increased by 77 cents (1.01 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $79.24 per barrel, while the minimum price - $72.04.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.84 per barrel last week, up by 76 cents (one percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.4 per barrel, while the minimum price - $71.18.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.91 per barrel last week, which is nine cents (0.12 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $73.19 per barrel, while the minimum price - $66.72.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $73.38 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by 29 cents (0.39 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $75.68 per barrel, while the minimum price - $69.03.
Oil grade/date
Dec. 20, 2021
Dec. 21, 2021
Dec. 22, 2021
Dec. 23, 2021
Dec. 24, 2021
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$72.04
$75.83
$77.45
$79.24
$78.92
$76.69
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$71.18
$74.97
$76.59
$78.4
$78.08
$75.84
Urals (EX NOVO)
$66.72
$70.38
$71.57
$73.19
$72.7
$70.91
Brent Dated
$69.03
$72.72
$74.11
$75.68
$75.37
$73.38
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 27)