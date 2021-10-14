Cloud services take incredible leap in Azerbaijan - ONYX

By Trend

In Azerbaijan cloud service has taken an incredible leap, Salami Mammadov, technical director of ONYX, told Trend.

Over the past two years, cloud technologies have become actively used in the Azerbaijani business environment, Mammadov said.

"COVID-19 pandemic became the main reason for accelerating the transition to cloud services when enterprises were forced to optimize their expenses and work remotely," Mammadov said.

Cloud technologies, unlike traditional ones, are more profitable in terms of saving maintenance costs, he noted.

ONYX transferred dozens of companies to the cloud infrastructure during the period of tightened quarantine measures.

"Traditional data storage technologies require round-the-clock cooling of equipment, electricity consumption, specialized premises, as well as server room maintenance specialists. After switching to cloud technologies, the company will only need access to the Internet, which reduces costs by up to 20 percent in annual terms," he added.

There is no need to buy additional equipment and devices to increase the data storage space, the technical director said.

"Most of the cloud services provided in the Azerbaijani market allow you to use them as much as you want and whenever you want. We can also provide hourly payment for services, we have the ability to disable the cloud service at night, on weekends and holidays when the organization is not working, which allows us to reduce the expenses of the enterprise," Mammadov said.