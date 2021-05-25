Two more export freight trains to transit via Azerbaijan from Turkey to China

By Trend

Two more export freight trains will transit via Azerbaijan from Turkey to China, Trend reports on May 25 referring to the Turkish State Railways Administration (TCDD).

According to TCDD, 41 containers in transit through Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea and Kazakhstan will be delivered to the Chinese city of Xi'an.

"The planned time of arrival at the destination is about two weeks. Over 2,250 tons of cargo are building materials and melamine coating," TCDD said.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway route is the most profitable for the transportation of goods between Asia and Europe. Turkey's goal in this direction is to increase the number of railway shipments on the Turkey-China-Turkey route to 1,500, added TCDD.