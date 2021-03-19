Azerbaijan's Economy Minister names strategic goals of Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund for 2021-2023

By Trend





Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov named the strategic goals of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund for 2021-2023, Trend reports.

This is stated in the publication of the minister on his Twitter account.

According to Jabbarov, the strategic goals of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund for 2021-2023 are to expand the access of entrepreneurs to financial resources, support the creation and development of new enterprises based on innovative technologies, and ensure the sustainable development of the Fund.

In 2020, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocated 89.3 million manat ($52.5 million) of concessional loans to finance investment projects based on the use of new technologies.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has been operating since 2002 under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Economy. It was set up to strengthen state support for entrepreneurship and implements its policy in accordance with the economic development priorities of the country.