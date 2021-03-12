Azerbaijan boosts production in non oil, gas sector in Jan-Feb

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in non-oil and gas sector by 12.1 percent in January-February 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 7.1 billion ($4.1bn) were produced, which is a decrease by 4 percent compared to the same months of 2019.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 6.3 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Some 64.1 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 29.1 percent in the manufacturing sector, 6.1 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.7 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

In the meantime, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 4.9 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 9.6 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam decreased by 3.1 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal decreased by 0.6 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 9.6 times, leather and leather products by 7.2 times, tobacco products by 2.1 times, wood processing and wood products by 2.2 times, rubber and plastic products by 45.3 percent, textile production by 26.5 percent, paper and cardboard by 26.5 percent, construction materials by 13.2 percent, chemical products by 6.5 percent, electric equipment by 6.2 percent, computers, electronic and optical products by 3 percent, food products by 2.5 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 2 percent and production of machinery and equipment by 2 percent.

In the meantime, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 74.3 percent, printing products by 67.7 percent, furniture by 59.6 percent, finished metal products by 20.2 percent, beverages by 18.6 percent, petroleum products by 17.9 percent, metallurgical products production by 6.1 percent, clothes by 4 percent, and other vehicles by 95.7 percent.