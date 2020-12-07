Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan drop

By Trend





Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 7, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 9.469 manat ($5.57) or 0.3 percent, amounting to 3,123.5205 manat ($1,837.3), and an ounce of silver - by 0.0838 manat (4 cents) or 0.2 percent, to 40.8905 manat ($24.05).

The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 4.539 manat ($2.67) or 0.26 percent and amounted to 1,771.179 manat ($1,041.8), and an ounce of palladium rose by 14.042 manat ($8.26) or 0.35 percent, amounting to 4,005.6335 manat ($2,356.2).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 168.9205 manat ($99.365) or 5.1 percent, per ounce of platinum - increased by 254.575 manat ($149.7) or 16.8 percent, per ounce of silver - decreased by 1.8565 manat ($1.09) or 4.3 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 72.0035 manat ($42.35) or 1.8 percent.

In annual terms, gold rose by 614.992 manat ($361.7) or 24.5 percent, silver - by 12.051 manat ($7.08) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 822.086 manat ($483.5) or 25.8 percent, platinum - by 243.185 manat ($143.05) or 15.9 percent.