Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan drop

By Trend
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 7, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 9.469 manat ($5.57) or 0.3 percent, amounting to 3,123.5205 manat ($1,837.3), and an ounce of silver - by 0.0838 manat (4 cents) or 0.2 percent, to 40.8905 manat ($24.05).
The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 4.539 manat ($2.67) or 0.26 percent and amounted to 1,771.179 manat ($1,041.8), and an ounce of palladium rose by 14.042 manat ($8.26) or 0.35 percent, amounting to 4,005.6335 manat ($2,356.2).
In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 168.9205 manat ($99.365) or 5.1 percent, per ounce of platinum - increased by 254.575 manat ($149.7) or 16.8 percent, per ounce of silver - decreased by 1.8565 manat ($1.09) or 4.3 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 72.0035 manat ($42.35) or 1.8 percent.
In annual terms, gold rose by 614.992 manat ($361.7) or 24.5 percent, silver - by 12.051 manat ($7.08) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 822.086 manat ($483.5) or 25.8 percent, platinum - by 243.185 manat ($143.05) or 15.9 percent.
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
December 7, 2020
3123,5205
40,8905
1771,179
4005,6335
December 4, 2020
3132,9895
40,9743
1775,718
3991,5915
November 7, 2020
3292,441
42,747
1516,604
4077,637
December 7, 2019
2508,5285
28,8395
1527,994
3183,5475
Daily difference
in man.
-9,469
-0,0838
-4,539
14,042
in %
-0,3
-0,2
-0,26
0,35
Monthly difference
In man.
-168,9205
-1,8565
254,575
-72,0035
in %
-5,1
-4,3
16,8
-1,8
Annual difference
in man.
614,992
12,051
243,185
822,086
in %
24,5
41,8
15,9
25,8