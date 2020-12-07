TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan drop

07 December 2020 [17:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 7, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing a report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 9.469 manat ($5.57) or 0.3 percent, amounting to 3,123.5205 manat ($1,837.3), and an ounce of silver - by 0.0838 manat (4 cents) or 0.2 percent, to 40.8905 manat ($24.05).

The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 4.539 manat ($2.67) or 0.26 percent and amounted to 1,771.179 manat ($1,041.8), and an ounce of palladium rose by 14.042 manat ($8.26) or 0.35 percent, amounting to 4,005.6335 manat ($2,356.2).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 168.9205 manat ($99.365) or 5.1 percent, per ounce of platinum - increased by 254.575 manat ($149.7) or 16.8 percent, per ounce of silver - decreased by 1.8565 manat ($1.09) or 4.3 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 72.0035 manat ($42.35) or 1.8 percent.

In annual terms, gold rose by 614.992 manat ($361.7) or 24.5 percent, silver - by 12.051 manat ($7.08) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 822.086 manat ($483.5) or 25.8 percent, platinum - by 243.185 manat ($143.05) or 15.9 percent.

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

December 7, 2020

3123,5205

40,8905

1771,179

4005,6335

December 4, 2020

3132,9895

40,9743

1775,718

3991,5915

November 7, 2020

3292,441

42,747

1516,604

4077,637

December 7, 2019

2508,5285

28,8395

1527,994

3183,5475

Daily difference

in man.

-9,469

-0,0838

-4,539

14,042

in %

-0,3

-0,2

-0,26

0,35

Monthly difference

In man.

-168,9205

-1,8565

254,575

-72,0035

in %

-5,1

-4,3

16,8

-1,8

Annual difference

in man.

614,992

12,051

243,185

822,086

in %

24,5

41,8

15,9

25,8

