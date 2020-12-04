Complex social security system to be provided to martyrs’ families, disabled war veterans

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Families of martyrs who died in the battles for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity as well as disabled war veterans are provided with a complex social security system in line with the presidential instructions, Day.az reported with reference to head of public relations and communications department of Labor Ministry Fazil Talybov.

He noted that martyrs’ families and disabled Karabakh was veterans are provided with social payments, such as pensions and allowances, and are covered by social programs that include payment in the amount of AZN 11,000 ($6,470) for heirs of the martyr are paid an insurance; insurance payments to disabled war veterans (AZN 8,800 ($5,176) for persons with disabilities of group I, AZN 6,600 ($3,882) for persons with disabilities of group II, AZN 4,400 ($2,588) for persons with disabilities of group III).

Moreover, members of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans are paid a pension or allowance, depending on the length of service (on average AZN 400 ($235)); a labor pension (AZN 55-110 ($32-64)); a monthly Presidential Stipend (AZN 210-300 ($123-176)).

In addition, children from the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans, as well as themselves, are exempt from school fees; prosthetics and rehabilitation equipment are provided free of charge. People of this category are once a year provided with free vouchers for sanatorium and resort treatment; they are given preference in active employment programs (self-employment, paid social work, etc.); all employers (public and private) have mandatory quotas to ensure their employment;

A number of advantages are provided for the members of the martyr's family and disabled war veterans in tax, labor and other legislation.

Likewise, it was noted that the sate provides those category of citizens with apartments and private houses, as well as with cars. It should be noted that so far, 8,558 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,964 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

Additionally, work is regularly carried out to further improve these payments and social protection of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.