More houses provided for families of martyrs, disabled war veterans

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 16 houses to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans in Aghstafa region, the ministry's website reported on September 10.

The ministry has also given 14 houses for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in Lankaran region.

The provision of housing to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans is part of the country’s social policy on annual strengthening of special care for vulnerable groups.

A record 1,500 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2020 upon the presidential decree.

To date, more than 584 apartments and individual houses have been provided, including those in Agstafa regions. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by the end of the year. Moreover, it 400 cars will be given in 2020, of which more than 150 have already been provided.

So far, 8,172 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,900 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.







