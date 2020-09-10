Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan grow

By Trend





The price of gold went up in Azerbaijan on September 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 28.203 manats or $16.59 (0.86 percent) and amounted to 3,309.203 manats or $1,946.59 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.7012 manats or 41 cents (1.55 percent) and amounted to 46.0147 manats ($27.07).

The price of platinum rose by 24.701 manats or $14.53 (1.6 percent) and amounted to 1,565.394 manats ($920.82).

The price of palladium increased by 21.811 manats or $12.83 (0.56 percent) and amounted to 3,910.3485 manats ($2,300.2).

In monthly terms, the price of gold slumped by 141.083 manats or $82.99 (4.1 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 1.7026 manats or $1.0015 (3.6 percent) per ounce, platinum dropped by 94.537 manats or $55.61 (5.7 percent) per ounce, while palladium climbed by 208.0375 manats or $122.37 (5.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 776.526 manats or $456.78 (30.7 percent), silver grew by 15.6714 manats or $9.22 (51.6 percent), platinum declined by 19.788 manats or $11.64 (1.2 percent) and palladium surged by 1,288.0985 manats or $757.7 (49.1 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.10, 2020 3,309.203 46.0147 1,565.394 3,910.3485 Sept.9, 2020 3,281 45.3135 1,540.693 3,888.5375 Aug.10, 2020 3,450.286 47.7173 1,659.931 3,702.311 Sept.10, 2019 2,532.677 30.3433 1,585.182 2,622.25 Change in a day in man. +28.203 +0.7012 +24.701 +21.811 % +0.86 +1.55 +1.6 +0.56 Change in a month in man. -141.083 -1.7026 -94.537 +208.0375 % -4.1 -3.6 -5.7 +5.6 Change in a year in man. +776.526 +15.6714 -19.788 +1288.0985 % +30.7 +51.6 -1.2 +49.1

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.10)