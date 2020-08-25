Azerbaijan expands variety of exports

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is expanding the variety of its exports.

Since early 2020, Azerbaijani products have been presented at international exhibitions in three foreign countries, the Ministry of Economy reported on August 24.

At the international food exhibition Prodexpo 2020, held in Moscow on February 10-14,2020, products of more than 30 Azerbaijani companies, working in the food, fruit and vegetable, wine and other alcoholic beverages, cultivation and processing of nuts, tea, production of confectionery products and many others, were presented at a single stand of Made in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the exhibition, Azerbaijani companies signed contracts for exporting various kinds of fruits, vegetables, fruit juices, wines and other alcoholic beverages, nuts and other products to Russia to the amount of AZN 14 million ($8.2M).

To date, products worth more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M) have already been exported.

This activities are implemented in order to increase non-oil exports, expand the geography of exports of Azerbaijani products and promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand. It will be continued depending on the limitations associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, participation in several more international exhibitions is planned till the end of 2020.

It should be noted that participation in international exhibitions and fairs with a single booth of the country is an auxiliary event organized to promote local non-oil products under the brand name Made in Azerbaijan.