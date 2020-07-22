Gold price grows in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 66.1215 manat or $38.89 (2.14 percent) and amounted to 3,156.424 manat ($1,856.72) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 10.5 percent and amounted to 37.9967 manat ($22.35) per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 58.65 manat or $34.5 (4.08 percent) and amounted to 1,494.87 manat ($879.34) per ounce.

The price of palladium spiked by 156.23 manat or $91.9 (1.5 percent) and amounted to 3,644.936 manat ($2,144.08).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 220 manat or $129.41 (7.5 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 8.3989 manat or $4.94 (28.4 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 113.509 manat or $66.77 (8.2 percent) per ounce, while palladium surged by 389.215 manat or $228.95 (12 percent).

recious markets July 22, 2020 July 21, 2020 June 22, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,156.424 3,090.3025 2.936.2145 +66.1215 +2.14 +220.2095 +7.5 Silver XAG 37.9967 34.386 29.5978 +3.6107 +10.5 +8.3989 +28.4 Platinum XPT 1,494.87 1,436.22 1,381.361 +58.65 +4.08 +113.509 +8.2 Palladium XPD 3,644.936 3,488.706 3.255.721 +156.23 +4.5 +389.215 +12







Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 22)