Azerbaijan, Georgia trade turnover amounts to $451 million in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $451 million in the first half of 2020, local media reported with the reference to State Statistics Committee of Georgia on July 20.

According to the statement, trade turnover between the countries was 11.3 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

Moreover, Azerbaijan accounted for 8.9 percent of total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgia’s main trading partners, after Turkey, Russia and China.

Furthermore, in January- June current year, Georgia exported to Azerbaijan goods worth $203.5 million, which is by 6.1 percent less than the year before.

However, Azerbaijan is Georgia’s second largest export partner after China, with a 13.5 percent share of total export.

Additionally, during the reporting period Georgia imported goods from Azerbaijan worth $247.3 million, which is by 16.9 percent less than in the same period last year.

In January-June, Azerbaijan was the fourth largest import partner after Turkey, Russia and China, with 7 percent of Georgia’s total imports.