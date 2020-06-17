Women entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan needs more support - State Committee

By Trend

In order to develop and stimulate women entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’s regions, it is necessary to strengthen measures to support women entrepreneurs in the establishment and management of the business, Deputy Head of the Women and Gender Issues Department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Sabina Talyshinskaya told Trend.

She said that one of the most important issues of empowering women is to reduce their economic dependence.

Talyshinskaya noted that the main challenges for women, in particular, residents of rural areas, are limited knowledge in the field of business, lack of access to information in this area, financial and infrastructural problems.

“Since 2011, as part of the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, a technical assistance project has been implemented to facilitate the involvement in the economic and social life of women living in rural areas,” she noted.

The goal of the project is ensuring the active participation of women and youth living in villages and regions in economic life, expanding opportunities and skills for their entrepreneurship and employment, the committee’s representative added.

“In 2011-2019, as part of the foregoing project, nine women resource centres were opened in the country’s Bilasuvar, Salyan, Sabirabad, Neftchala, Masalli, Zagatala, Gusar, and Khacmaz districts, as well as in Baku’s Khazar district. The centres aim to support the creation of a centralized group of active women living in villages and districts, as well as expanding the business and social opportunities of rural residents,” the deputy's head emphasized.

Talyshinskaya said that thanks to the work done, 265 women have already created their own business.

“In general, a strong network of over 6,500 women was created through the centres,” she added.